Murray-Boyles (ankle) logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 112-108 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Murray-Boyles appeared to roll his ankle Monday, per Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic, but it doesn't sound like the issue will impact his status going forward. The rookie first-rounder is looking to make an impression and carve out a reserve role for Toronto this fall, and he should open the regular season as part of the Opening Night rotation. That said, Murray-Boyles would likely need Scottie Barnes to miss time with an injury in order to handle a more considerable role.