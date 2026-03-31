Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Murray-Boyles was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to lower-back spasms, but it seems as though he'll be available to run the floor Tuesday. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
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