Murray-Boyles (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie first-rounder is feeling well enough to play through an illness, and he should see more playing time in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). Murray-Boyles has averaged 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.9 minutes per game across his last six outings, shooting 55.6 percent from the field over that stretch.