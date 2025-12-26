Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Will play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie first-rounder is feeling well enough to play through an illness, and he should see more playing time in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). Murray-Boyles has averaged 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.9 minutes per game across his last six outings, shooting 55.6 percent from the field over that stretch.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Ruled out Friday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Battling illness•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: First double-double of NBA career•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Fares well in 19 minutes•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: All-around contributions in loss•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Fares well in limited run•