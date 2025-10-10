Murray-Boyles will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Murray-Boyles is coming off a strong all-around performance in Wednesday's preseason win over the Kings, as he filled up the stat sheet in 23 minutes on the floor. He'll be in the first five Friday alongside Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Ochai Agbaji.