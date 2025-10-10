Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Will start against Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Murray-Boyles is coming off a strong all-around performance in Wednesday's preseason win over the Kings, as he filled up the stat sheet in 23 minutes on the floor. He'll be in the first five Friday alongside Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Ochai Agbaji.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Promising showing in exhibition win•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Tweaks ankle in preseason opener•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Scores 20 in SL win•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Won't play Friday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Headed to Toronto•