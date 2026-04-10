Murray-Boyles (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Murray-Boyles posted 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 22 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 victory over Miami, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set. In his absence, Sandro Mamukelashvili should see a few more minutes behind Jakob Poeltl.