Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Won't play vs. Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (forearm) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Murray-Boyles will miss a second straight game to start the season. The next chance he has to make his NBA debut will be Sunday against the Mavericks.
