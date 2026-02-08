Murray-Boyles aggravated his left thumb injury during Sunday's game versus the Pacers and will not return to the contest, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles just can't seem to shake this thumb injury, so it'll be interesting to see if he plays Wednesday against the Pistons, or if the Raptors opt to hold him out for their final game heading into the All-Star break. Murray-Boyles finished Sunday's game with two points (1-1 FG), one block and one turnover across eight minutes.