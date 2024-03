Carton (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Thursday's game against the Suns.

Carton was initially listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, but the downgrade in his status means he's now quite unlikely to step in the hardwood in the first place. Carton has played just four times for the Raptors this season, and even if he ends up being available, he's not expected to play a significant role off the bench.