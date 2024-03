Carton signed a two-way contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Carton's 10-day with the Raptors expired Saturday morning, but he did enough to earn another contract. He appeared in only two contests during his week and a half with the club, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 assists in 5.5 minutes. Carton will likely spend most of his time in the G League with the Raptors 905, but Toronto may need backcourt depth after losing Scottie Barnes (hand) for an extended period.