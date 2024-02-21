Carton agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic

Carton has spent the start of the campaign with the G League's Iowa Wolves, where he averaged 20.8 points, 7.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 38.7 minutes per game over 15 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old point guard will have an opportunity to carve out a role with Toronto in what would be his first NBA action as the team resumes play following the All-Star break.