Carton is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to a right ankle sprain, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

It is unclear when Carton picked up the injury, but his status Thursday is up in the air as a result. He has averaged 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 8.9 minutes in four games since his first game with the Raptors on Feb. 22.