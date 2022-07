Wilson (knee) has averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.3 minutes across three of his appearances in summer league play.

Wilson ended the 2021-22 campaign on the sideline due to a left knee injury, but his participation with the Raptors' summer squad suggests he's back to full health again. The 2017 first-round pick signed a two-year minimum deal with Toronto last week and will head to training camp with a roster spot in hand.