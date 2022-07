Wilson (knee) signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors on Friday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Wilson signed three 10-day contracts with the Raptors last season before ultimately suffering a season-ending knee injury. In his first appearance with Toronto, the Michigan product drew the start and posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 34 minutes of action.