Banton logged 21 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes during the 905's 115-112 loss to Maine on Monday.

After playing two minutes Friday and sitting out entirely on Sunday, Banton was sent down from the Raptors to their G League affiliate. He immediately became the 905's main guy, leading them in points despite his inefficient scoring and almost logging a double-double.