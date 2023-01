Banton is available for Monday's matchup against the Suns, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After missing the Raptors' past 21 games, Banton is officially active for Monday's contest against Phoenix. Prior to sustaining his hip injury, Banton was averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 10.1 minutes over his first 22 appearances of the season.