Toronto recalled Banton to the NBA club from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Banton and Christian Koloko will both be available for Sunday's game in Cleveland after playing in the G League on Saturday night. Banton posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists in the 905's win over the Motor City Cruise, but he's unlikely to garner a significant role at the NBA level.