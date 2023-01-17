Toronto recalled Banton from the G League's Raptors 905, but he won't be available for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee due to a right hip pointer, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The hip issue prevented Banton from playing in the 905's most recent game Sunday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Prior to his G League assignment, Banton hadn't been a part of the NBA team's rotation, so he may just be rejoining the parent club so he can have his injury more closely examined by Toronto's medical staff.