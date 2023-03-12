The Raptors recalled Banton from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is an odd move, as the Raptors 905 are in the midst of a playoff race while Toronto is off until Tuesday, but it sounds as if the coaching staff wants to see Banton in practice to determine whether he can contribute on a lesser role off the bench. Banton has made 27 appearances in The Association this season and is averaging 4.4 points across 9.3 minutes per game.