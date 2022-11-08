Banton logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 10 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to Chicago.

Banton logged double-digit minutes for the second time in three games and recorded a block in his third straight appearance. He didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but for his minimal time on the court he did provide some decent stats for those who might own him in deeper fantasy leagues.