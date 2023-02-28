Toronto recalled Banton from the G League's Raptors 905 and is listing him as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls due to a left thumb sprain.

Banton and Christian Koloko (ankle) were both sent to the G League earlier Tuesday to get a practice in before returning to the NBA club, but both players have emerged from the workout with injuries. Banton hasn't been a regular part of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation of late anyway, so his likely absence for Tuesday's game shouldn't affect how the minutes are distributed among the Toronto wings and guards.