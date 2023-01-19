Banton (hip) is now doubtful for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Banton was downgraded from questionable and is now slated to miss a third straight game with a right hip injury. Considering he has split time between the G League and NBA and the Raptors are at full health, Banton's expected absence should not have a noticeable impact on the rotation.

