Banton (hip) played nine minutes and provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Jazz.

In a rare move, head coach Nick Nurse elected to expand the Raptors rotation to 10 men in a competitive game, allowing Banton to see his first minutes with Toronto since Dec. 18. Over the six weeks in between, Banton had spent time in the G League and had more recently missed games with a right hip pointer, but he was removed from the injury report Monday. He'll be a fringe member of the rotation moving forward, likely playing only when Toronto is missing one of its starters.