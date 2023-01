Banton logged 35 points (11-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists during Raptors 905's 128-124 loss Saturday at Iowa.

Banton was two points short of equaling his 37-point tally from Thursday. However, his 10 rebounds and five blocks ensured he finished with an excellent log. Banton is expected to continue being Raptors 905's best option during 2023.