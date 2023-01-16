Banton sat out the 905's 126-123 win Sunday at Sioux Falls because of a hip injury.
A hip contusion prevented Banton from participating as the 905 logged their fourth win. Hassani Gravett and Ron Harper are expected to be their starting frontcourt while Banton's injury will render him out.
