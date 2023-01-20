Banton (hip) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Celtics.
Banton has already missed three straight games with a right hip bruise. Even if he's sidelined again Saturday, it shouldn't impact Toronto's rotation much.
More News
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Questionable Thursday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Called up, but won't play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Has hip injury•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Logs 22 points, eight assists•