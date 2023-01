Banton logged 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during the 905's 123-116 loss to Capital City on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, Banton continues to be the 905's best scorer. The assist tally was more surprising, but what he recently logged could be a norm if Saben Lee (personal) continues to sit out like on Tuesday.