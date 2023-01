Banton logged 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the 905's 122-119 win Monday versus Capital City.

Despite not even logging at least 30 minutes against Capital City, Banton was the 905's best scorer as they improved their record to 2-3. Banton averaged 25.4 points across the five-game span.