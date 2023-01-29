Banton (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Banton has missed 21 straight games due to a right hip pointer. Head coach Nick Nurse previously said that Banton was targeting Monday's contest as a potential return date, though it appears like his availability won't be known until game day. However, even if he's cleared, it's unclear if he'll see any playing time, as he's garnered double-digit minutes in just 10 of his 22 appearances (two starts) this season and is averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.1 minutes per game.