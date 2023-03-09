Banton (thumb) logged eight points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during the during the 905's 112-97 loss to Delaware on Wednesday.

Instead of having him promoted for an eventual loss at Denver on Monday, the Raptors had Banton with their G League affiliate for at least one game Wednesday. If he stays with the 905, there is a chance he could return to being a regular part of their starting lineup. It is uncertain though, because Jeff Dowtin and Sterling Brown did a good job operating as the 905's starting backcourt with Banton injured.