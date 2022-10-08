Banton tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Rockets.

Banton was easily the most productive of all the bench Raptors' bench players, Pushing his claim for more playing time come opening night. The Raptors are far from deep when it comes to their backcourt, meaning Banton could at least be part of the rotation. He is certainly not a fantasy consideration at this point but should his role increase at some stage down the track, he does possess the tools to have some streaming appeal for anyone in need of scoring.