The Raptors recalled Banton from the Raptors 905 of the G League on Wednesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Banton will be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs. However, the second-year guard hasn't played double-digit minutes in the NBA since Dec. 18.
