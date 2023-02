Banton logged 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during the 905's 114-110 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.

Banton was assigned to the G League on Tuesday and set to debut the next day. As his latest double-double indicates, he is expected to be an adequate scorer and a formidable distributor for a 905 team looking for that one player to help push it over .500.