site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-dalano-banton-ruled-out-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Ruled out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Banton (thumb sprain) has been ruled out Tuesday against the Bulls.
Banton has been used very sparingly for the Raptors and now his path to minutes is even trickier with Will Barton in town.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Jason Shebilske
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read