Banton logged 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes during the 905's 126-117 loss to Maine on Wednesday.
Banton continues to be on the outside of the NBA club's rotation, so he's spending time in the G League in order to stay fresh in a larger role. The guard has 41 points across his first two G League games since re-joining the 905.
