Banton logged 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during the 905's 129-119 loss Wednesday at Long Island.

The 905 signing of Saben Lee is expected to negatively affect Banton's point output across future games. But even so, Wednesday's game proved that the guard should continue to be a valued scorer.