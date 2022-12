Banton logged 37 points (13-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Raptors 905's 127-118 win Thursday against Iowa.

Banton was Raptors 905's best scorer and player as he helped the team begin its new campaign strong. Fantasy managers should not be surprised if he continues leading 905 unless the Toronto Raptors promote him.