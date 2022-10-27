Banton accumulated two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one assist over four minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the 76ers.

Banton had single-digit minutes Wednesday for the fourth time over the first five games of the regular season, but he converted his lone field-goal attempt during the win. The 22-year-old hasn't had a very fantasy-relevant role early in the year, as he's averaging just 2.2 points and 1.0 rebound in 8.0 minutes per game.