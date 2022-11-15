Banton logged 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

Banton erupted for his best scoring performance of the 2022-23 season, as he looked sharp from beyond the arc and shot well from the field overall. However, he's likely to return to a bench role in the near future, as Gary Trent is simply dealing with some minor hip soreness. Banton is averaging 4.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 13 contests off the bench this year.