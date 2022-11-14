Banton is starting Monday's contest against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Banton will make his first start of the season due to Fred VanVleet (illness) and Gary Trent (hip) both being ruled out Monday. The 23-year-old started one game last year for the Raptors, finishing with seven points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes. Banton figures to be in line for increased production Monday, but will likely share playmaking duties with Scottie Barnes.