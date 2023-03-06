Banton (thumb) didn't play Saturday in the G League's Raptors 905's 129-114 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Though he was reassigned to the G League club last Wednesday, Banton didn't appear in games Thursday and Saturday versus Fort Wayne after he suffered a left thumb sprain while practicing for the 905 earlier in the week. Banton remains on his G League assignment and won't be available Monday for Toronto's road game in Denver, though he could suit up in the 905's matchup with the G League Ignite.