Head coach Nick Nurse said Banton (hip) won't play Friday against the Warriors but is targeting Monday's matchup against Phoenix as a potential return date, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Given Nurse's comments, it sounds like Banton will miss at least two more games due to a right hip pointer, which would bring his grand total to 21 straight absences, but the second-year guard could return Monday. However, with Toronto's backcourt healthy, there may not be many minutes available for Banton when he is cleared for game action. He's played double-digit minutes in just 10 of his 22 appearances (two starts) this season and is averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.1 minutes per game.