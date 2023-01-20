Banton (hip) won't play in Thursday's contest against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Banton will miss his third consecutive game Thursday as he continues to recover from a right hip bruise. The guard's absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Raptors' rotation.
More News
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Questionable Thursday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Called up, but won't play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Has hip injury•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Logs 22 points, eight assists•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Logs 27 points across 29 minutes•