Banton (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Banton remains out due to a thumb sprain. His prolonged absence hasn't impacted Toronto's rotation.
More News
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Remains out Thursday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Called up from G League•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Plays 24 minutes in G League•
-
Raptors' Dalano Banton: Still tending to thumb injury•