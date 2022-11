Banton (ankle) didn't practice Friday and will miss Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse did indicate that Banton has avoided serious issue and shouldn't be out long, but he won't take part in the team's game Saturday down in Atlanta. Toronto returns home for a three-game stretch after that, and he'll have some time to rest ahead of the Nov. 23 clash with the Nets.