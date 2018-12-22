Raptors' Danny Green: Cleared to play Saturday
Green (knee) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Unexpectedly, Green has been cleared to play after a one-game absence due to a knee bruise. He will presumably return to the starting five.
