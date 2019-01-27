Raptors' Danny Green: Cleared to play

Green (hand) will take the court for Sunday's game against Dallas, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Green was listed as probable heading into Sunday, so it's no surprise that he's been given the green light. He figures to assume his usual role and start at shooting guard. Green is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his previous four contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories