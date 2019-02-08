Raptors' Danny Green: Collects 12 points Thursday
Green contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 win over the Hawks.
After scoring six points combined over his last three games, Green finally had a somewhat decent performance to earn back some minutes with the starting five. Although he has been starting when healthy, Green has failed to put up scoring numbers like we are accustomed to seeing, primarily due to his lack of opportunities and recent struggles from deep.
