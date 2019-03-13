Raptors' Danny Green: Dealing with sore ankle
Green sat out Wednesday's practice with a sore ankle, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Coach Nick Nurse said the injury isn't anything that'll keep Green out of game action, so it sounds as though he was simply given the day off to rest. Toronto plays host to the Lakers on Thursday before a pair of off-days Friday and Saturday.
