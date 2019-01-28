Raptors' Danny Green: Decent production Sunday
Green totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 victory over the Mavericks.
Green was in some doubt heading into Sunday's game with what was labeled as a sore hand. He played 31 minutes in the victory and appeared largely untroubled by the concern. The Raptors don't play again until Thursday meaning Green will get three nights to rest up before facing the Bucks in what should be a highly entertaining matchup.
