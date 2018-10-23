Raptors' Danny Green: Delivers full line Monday

Green registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 127-106 win over the Hornets.

While not an eye-popping stat line, Green's well-rounded contributions have made him an excellent complementary piece of fantasy rosters this season. He's averaged 11.5 points (on 47.1 percent shooting), 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game through four contests, production that looks reasonably sustainable if Green continues to regularly play around 30 minutes like he has thus far.

